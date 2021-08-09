Tabitha Brown to launch book tour at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+8 N.C. native Tabitha Brown's charm, humor and vegan cooking earn fans and money on social media After years of trying for her big break, the Rockingham County native found a deli sandwich opened the door to her success.

Before Brown was one of the most popular personalities in the world, sharing her delicious vegan home cooking and compassionate wisdom with millions of followers across social media, she was an aspiring actress who in 2016 began struggling with undiagnosed chronic autoimmune pain.

Her condition made her believe she wouldn’t live to see 40 — until she started listening to what her soul and her body needed.

Rich with personal stories and inspirational quotes, and sprinkled with a few easy vegan recipes, "Feeding the Soul" is a book to share — and to return to when you want to feel seen, loved and heard.

Brown has amassed more than 11 million followers across platforms, gaining 2 million followers over a five-week period on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.”

Brown’s unique journey to veganism highlights the intersection of personal discovery, food and health.

With a passion for acting, Brown traveled around the states to pursue her career. She landed notable theatrical features including NBC’s hit comedy "Will & Grace," ABC drama "Switched at Birth" and Showtime’s "The Chi."

Brown has developed a role for herself, with her own script, direction and audience.

An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact embracing – who she is and her unique, wholesome qualities.