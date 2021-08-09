 Skip to main content
Tabitha Brown to launch book tour at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre
Tabitha Brown to launch book tour at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — Rockingham County-born actress and vegan lifestyle personality Tabitha Brown will launch a multi-city book tour on Sept. 25 at the Carolina Theatre.

The tour celebrates the release of her first book, "Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom" (William Morrow/HarperCollins Publishers) which goes on sale Sept. 28.

Actress and social media star Tabitha Brown talks about coming out of her depression after being sick for more than a year.

The tour includes stops in the cities of New York, Washington, Charleston, Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Tickets to Brown’s "Feeding the Soul" book tour stop at the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro at 310 S. Greene St. are $55, $45 or $35, depending on location, plus taxes and fees. Every ticket includes a copy of "Feeding the Soul."

They go on sale to the general public on Wednesday. Email boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com with specific show or ticket inquiries.

Also a wife and mother, Brown shares the wisdom she gained from her own journey. She shows readers how to make a life for themselves that is rooted in nonjudgmental kindness and love, both for themselves and for others.

Accompanied by moderators, this evening is powered by the gift of choosing joy and living with intention.  

Before Brown was one of the most popular personalities in the world, sharing her delicious vegan home cooking and compassionate wisdom with millions of followers across social media, she was an aspiring actress who in 2016 began struggling with undiagnosed chronic autoimmune pain.

Her condition made her believe she wouldn’t live to see 40 — until she started listening to what her soul and her body needed.

Rich with personal stories and inspirational quotes, and sprinkled with a few easy vegan recipes, "Feeding the Soul" is a book to share — and to return to when you want to feel seen, loved and heard.

Brown has amassed more than 11 million followers across platforms, gaining 2 million followers over a five-week period on TikTok, earning her the coined title of “America’s mom.”

Brown’s unique journey to veganism highlights the intersection of personal discovery, food and health.

With a passion for acting, Brown traveled around the states to pursue her career. She landed notable theatrical features including NBC’s hit comedy "Will & Grace," ABC drama "Switched at Birth" and Showtime’s "The Chi."

Brown has developed a role for herself, with her own script, direction and audience.

An unconventional way to rise to stardom, Brown paved a path to achieve her dream of being in front of a camera without sacrificing – and, in fact embracing – who she is and her unique, wholesome qualities.

