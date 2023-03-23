TAKE A HIKE: Want to start hiking but want to do it the right way? Hanging Rock State Park presents “10 essentials of hiking” at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury. An assistant park ranger will show you how to approach a day hike, including what to take with you and proper trail etiquette. Not sure how much water you should drink per hour? How to take care of your feet and ward off insects? How to keep from getting lost? This two-hour informational hike is for you! Get more info at www.ncparks.gov/state-parks/hanging-rock-state-park.