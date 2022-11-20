Taylor Swift fans couldn’t buy tickets on Ticketmaster. NC AG not ready to shake it off

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has a message for Swifties: “You’re NOT your own, kid.”

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced it would cancel ticket sales on Friday to Taylor Swift’s upcoming 2023 Eras tour due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

A few hours later, Stein’s office announced on Twitter that he’s investigating Ticketmaster for “allegedly violating consumers’ rights and antitrust laws for their cancellation of sales.”

Investigating consumer complaints is among the duties of the Attorney General in North Carolina.

Stein tweeted the message Thursday night as a play on one of Swift’s new songs titled “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from her latest album, “Midnights,” which was released last month.

Stein’s not alone in his announcement. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also said he was investigating the Ticketmaster debacle earlier this week. He said he is launching a consumer protection and antitrust investigation after receiving several complaints related to the site’s ticket presales for Swift’s tour.

Swift’s 10th studio album has broken sales records and topped global charts.

Eras is Swift’s first tour in several years, and despite Ticketmaster’s efforts to prepare for Tuesday’s pre-sale with advance registration and special codes, the site went temporarily offline as fans flooded the site. The company tweeted on Tuesday, “There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.”

Swift, herself, weighed in Friday on Instagram, saying she is trying to figure out how to improve the situation. She said her team asked Ticketmaster “multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” she wrote.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Ticketmaster reported that a record 3.5 million people signed up for the Verified Fan program, used to avoid bots, but that the intense demand crashed the site, CNN reported.

Of those, Ticketmaster said 1.5 million would be able to buy tickets for Swift’s 52 concerts in 20 cities across the country, according to a company statement. Two million people would be put on a wait list.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” Ticketmaster wrote.