Team meeting helped Panthers bond, record 1st win

CHARLOTTE — After an 0-2 start, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater began to wonder of his Carolina Panthers teammates: "Do we really know each other?"

After a strange COVID-19-shortened offseason, Bridgewater felt it was past due for the Panthers to form a closer bond since more than half of the roster included new players.

So, on the advice of cornerback Rasul Douglas, the Panthers called a team meeting last week where players stood up individually and told a little about themselves and the journey they'd taken to get to where they are now.

It seemed to work, as the Panthers played with more energy and earned their first win Sunday under new coach Matt Rhule 21-16 over the Los Angeles Chargers, ending a 10-game losing streak.

"It transitioned to the football field," Bridgewater said. "So, instead of guys being in the huddle with guys they barely know, you take time to get to know each other and now you understand a person's why. When you go out there now, all of the guys on the field understand each other's purpose and their why, and it just makes playing together that much more of a good feeling."

Panthers rookie safety Jeremy Chinn noticed a different feeling on the field, saying guys were playing for each other.