The lists were compiled by OpenTable, a restaurant reservation service that tracks ratings by diners. It also matches diners with restaurants based on their needs and occasions.
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
The festival will take place Sept. 9-11.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
“A handful” of the colorful but destructive insects have been identified just inside Guilford County near Interstate 40, said Amy Michael, a pest survey coordinator with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Guilford County Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Kiser Middle School and the new Claxton and Brooks elementary schools on Monday.
Attack at Greensboro police headquarters highlights need for additional security, interim chief says
In April, the City Council approved more than $1.15 million from federal COVID-19 relief money to improve security at police facilities.
UPDATE: 17-year-old fatally shot by officer Sunday after the driver struck a patrol car, then accelerated, after traffic stop, Greensboro police say
Officials said the stop was initiated at approximately 9:08 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.
Area scores for the week of Aug. 18-20.