Texas at East Carolina

TEXAS (45-19) at EAST CAROLINA (45-19)
Where: Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville
Tickets: Sold out
SCHEDULE
Friday: Noon, ESPN2
Saturday: Noon, ESPN2
Sunday (if necessary): TBA
TEXAS (45-19) at EAST CAROLINA (45-19)
Where: Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium, Greenville
Tickets: Sold out
SCHEDULE
Friday: Noon, ESPN2
Saturday: Noon, ESPN2
Sunday (if necessary): TBA
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Grass is difficult to eradicate once it gets established in garden beds. Here's what to do about it.
Fritz Klenner and his first-cousin and lover Susie Lynch took their lives in an explosion. Lynch's young sons were poisoned and shot; five other family members were killed.
Officer Matthew Hamilton was among officers responding to a "wanted person call" when he found Joseph Lopez in a storage shed.
The 75-year-old man was driving when he crashed into the rear of another vehicle waiting to make a left turn, according to a release from Greensboro police.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A Pine Hall woman has been charged with felony death by vehicle in connection with the May 17 head-on collision that kille…
Timothy Jay Norman, 47, pleaded guilty March 10 to dealing in firearms without a license.
New census data shows near-stagnant growth in past year
The shooting occurred in the area of Hiltin Place and West Market Street, Greensboro police say.
Wrapping a vehicle in vinyl to alter its look was once the domain of show cars, luxury and exotics. Now it's mainstream. Here are the pros and cons.
More than 30 miniature pinschers were removed from the property, which state records show also is the location of Garnet's Min Pin Rescue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.