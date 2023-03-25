TEZ Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Student posters that depicted KKK and an alleged 'morbid' conversation spark investigations at Northern Guilford Middle Northern Middle parent said she obtained a temporary no-contact order on behalf of her son after an incident involving a teacher on Monday. Greensboro College mourns unexpected death of lacrosse team captain The college is encouraging students and staff to use available support resources on campus as they mourn the death of Seth David Mandryk. Teen girl alleged sexual assault by another student on school bus. Guilford County Schools to pay $90,000 settlement. "I think that some people simply do not know how to stop when you say 'no,'" the female student said. "They don't understand consent." As part… Bed Bath & Beyond is closing hundreds of stores. But they won't be empty for long. Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores. 'Held for ransom': Triad Methodist churches want to break away, but can't just yet A judge has ruled against 36 congregations suing to leave the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church over theologica…