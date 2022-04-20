Thai-inspired, crispy shrimp lettuce wraps

Spring brings with it a bounty of fresh greens, including tender baby lettuces and good-for-you crunchy carrots. For a quick and easy dish, I love to use both in Thai-inspired lettuce wraps.

Packed with protein but also low in fat and calories, these wraps are perfect for seafood lovers who might have tired of fried fish during Lent. They feature crispy fried shrimp that get their delicate, golden-brown crust from a quick dip in cornstarch, plus the bright acidic crunch of quick-pickled veggies and thin slices of cucumber.

A slather of hot sauce-spiked mayonnaise ties it all together to create a satisfying, handheld mix of salty + sweet + spicy.

I used my Hank's Heat Hot Sauce to add some kick to the mayo, but Sriracha or even chili sauce would work just as well.

You should not see the shrimp under the cornstarch after you dredge it, so you may have to press gently with your fingers to get it to firmly adhere. I used two shrimp per wrap.