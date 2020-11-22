Thanksgiving 1918 took place during a deadly pandemic. What can it teach us for Thanksgiving this year?

He added that by Thanksgiving people were anxious to forget an epidemic that they didn't quite understand in the first place

The coronavirus and the Spanish flu — a misnomer since it might have started in Kansas — appear to have at least one thing in common in that they both induced certain degrees of denial.

In so many other ways, they are as different as the Thanksgiving of 1918 and Thanksgiving 2020.

The biggest contrast is in ferocity. In October 1918, the flu claimed as many lives as 4,500 in a week, and 13,500 in the September through December period in Philadelphia, according to the Centers for Disease Control. So far under 2,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

In Pennsylvania, nearly two-thirds of coronavirus deaths have occurred in nursing facilities. The Spanish flu's favored targets were people 20 to 40 years old. In all, 25% of Americans were infected.

The flu was so horrific and such an "outlier" that it would be hard to identify any lasting lesson, said Barnes, who teaches the history of medicine and public health.

But, he added, that doesn't have to be the case with this pandemic.

The month from hell