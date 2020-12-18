'The beginning of the end': An emotional Cone Health staff gets first dose of Pfizer vaccine

On Wednesday, the health system had a record-high 201 COVID-19 patients, Allred said.

Debbie Cunningham, administrator of the Green Valley campus, said in addition to her concern for their COVID-19 patients, she also has worried for months about the safety of staff caring for them.

"It has weighed so heavily on me," she said, adding that she closely followed the development of the vaccine. "When I got it today, I felt a rush of joy and relief. We are truly creating history. I saw people crying when they were getting the vaccine.

"People were very emotional."

Cunningham said her father is nearly 90 and he cried Friday after learning she was vaccinated.

"He was so happy," she said.

But not everyone feels that way.

A recent survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that many Americans don't want to get the vaccine. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed.

"I want people to know that this vaccine is safe," Cunningham said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.