'The best fall we've ever had': Coastal vacation rentals in high demand
'The best fall we've ever had': Coastal vacation rentals in high demand

Tropical Weather Barrier Islands

Summer vacation and rental properties are shown in Buxton. After enduring mass cancellations in the first part of the year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the vacation rental market along the North Carolina coast has been in high demand as restrictions have eased.

 The Associated Press

WILMINGTON — This year has been a rollercoaster for many of those who manage rental properties in the beach towns that dot the coastline of southeastern North Carolina.

COVID-19 hit the United States in mid-March, just when rental properties tend to see an uptick in spring break bookings. Instead, many saw cancellation after cancellation.

Temporary state and local bans on short-term rentals appeared to doom the rental season before it began.

But when bans lifted, people rushed to reserve vacation rentals. Reservations have remained steady for local rental companies throughout the summer and into the fall.

For Ian Kraus, a property and reservations manager at Intracoastal Vacation Rentals in Wrightsville Beach, the cancellations began streaming in mid-March.

Kraus estimates he handled 450 cancellations this spring. 

"I've never been anywhere close to that," Kraus said.

The initial uncertainty surrounding the pandemic led to the flood of cancellations that seemed to threaten the rental season.

"People were cancelling, not coming, trying to reschedule," said Jessica Elliott, the marketing director at Sea Scape Properties in Wrightsville Beach. "This whole time, we're just seeing our whole season fall apart."

Early in the pandemic, short-term rentals were banned by state and local restrictions. For more than a month, vacationers could not rent apartments or houses in several coastal towns near Wilmington.

But when those restrictions lifted in mid-May on Topsail Island, a deluge of bookings came.

"We ran around 100% occupied from late May on into mid-September," said Chris Rackley, the president and broker-in-charge at Lewis Realty Associates.

In a typical year, rentals run 100% occupied during peak summer months. This is the first time that the company has been 100% occupied that far into the fall, Rackley said.

The demand for rental properties was not unique to Topsail Island. In coastal towns throughout southeastern North Carolina, short-term rentals have been booming this year despite the pandemic.

Demand, which typically begins to fall off when school begins in mid-August or early September, has continued through October at some rental agencies.

