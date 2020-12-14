The best hot chocolate of all time. Seriously.

The best part about winter is hot chocolate. I think we can all agree on that.

Think of it: You're out in the snow. Your feet are wet. Your toes ache. Your nose is running. You can't feel your fingers. You have been shivering so long you don't remember what it is like to not shiver.

And then you come into a house and someone hands you a steaming cup of hot chocolate. And suddenly you are suffused with happiness and warmth.

It doesn't even have to be good hot chocolate. You have much the same reaction even if the hot chocolate came in powdered form out of one of those paper envelopes.

So think of how much better it would be to have hot chocolate that is actually homemade. And not only homemade, but the best, silkiest, most luxurious hot chocolate anyone has ever made anywhere in the world. Ever.

I happen to have the recipe for the best ever hot chocolate. Not only that, I happen to have the two recipes for the two best ever hot chocolates. These are hot chocolates that could possibly change your life.

And what if that cold temperature should suddenly become warm? I turned one of those hot chocolates into ice cream, too.