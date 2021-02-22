The Black Experience: The story of a woman at Fort Bragg

Coleman said her experience in the military was different from her father’s who was in the special forces before the selection process was established.

It was her father who instilled in her the determination to succeed when others didn’t want her to.

Coleman said her time in the military was even different from her husband who was in combat field artillery and infantry.

She served in administrative positions. Her Civil Affairs unit at Fort Bragg had about 28 people in the company — two were Black, two were Hispanic, and she was the only woman.

Coleman said she was part of a unit with good leadership who strived to make her feel comfortable and provide support.

And, she said, she strived to ensure she put the best effort into her job to stay up to date on policies and regulations; and if she didn’t know the answer to something, she found someone who did.

Coleman said that because she was a mother, she had a fellow soldier who volunteered to go in her place downrange for a deployment.

She said stories of heroism aren’t just about people “following orders” but rather about “individuals who make sacrifices and choices that are life-altering and life-saving.”