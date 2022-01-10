‘The Book of Boba Fett’ stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen enjoy expanding fan-favorite ‘Star Wars’ character’s legacy

The leads of the latest “Star Wars” series are pleased they can give eager fans the expanded legacy for mysterious bounty hunter Boba Fett.

“The Book of Boba Fett” actors Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen said they relished unveiling the fuller story of a fan favorite who maximized his limited screen time in the franchise’s original movies.

“Besides doing the big deed of catching Han Solo, we didn’t see too much of him,” Morrison, who plays Boba Fett, told the Daily News.

“He did remain pretty silent and pretty mysterious, but he had a bit of a reputation, so I think we’re gonna fill in quite a few of the gaps and answer a lot of the questions, find out a lot about the history of this guy and what sort of skills he’s acquired along the way.”

Morrison and Wen, who portrays the sleek assassin Fennec Shand, headline the new Disney+ show after appearing on several episodes of another live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.”

“The Book of Boba Fett,” which releases a new episode every Wednesday, is set on the desert planet of Tatooine, where the title character has seized control of the palace once run by crime lord Jabba the Hutt.