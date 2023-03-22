Kohl’s expands Sephora partnership

The Kohl’s department store chain said Wednesday that a store in Kernersville and Greensboro will join its Winston-Salem location in offering a prominent Sephora section.

The stores are at 224 Harmon Creek Road in Kernersville and 1210 Bridford Parkway in Greensboro. The opening of the two sections has not been disclosed.

A full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot section “that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora” and includes Sephora-trained beauty advisers.

Sephora, part of an international chain founded in France, sells thousands of makeup, bath and body products from more than 200 brands.

Sephora currently has a standalone 4,994-square-foot store in Hanes Mall.

In December 2020, Sephora said it would open 850 permanent Sephora shops inside Kohl’s stores by 2023 as part of exiting its partnership with J.C. Penney.

Richard Craver

Homebuilder plans more Triad sites

National homebuilder Lennar said Wednesday it plans to expand its presence in the Triad through pursuing land acquisition and new community development opportunities.

Lennar’s first new home community in Walkertown, High Knoll, features homes ranging from 2,472 to 2,619 square feet, along with four to five bedrooms and three baths. Pricing starts in the high $300,000s.

Lennar’s target homebuyers are entry-level, first-time and move-up buyers. As it expands in the area, Lennar's offerings will include townhomes, single-family homes and a 55-and-older active adult community.

Lennar said each of its neighborhoods “reflects the unique characteristics of the area, offering everything from on-site parks, pools and pavilions to locations near quaint downtowns and natural recreation areas.”

For more information, go to www.lennar.com.

Richard Craver

Newsmax returns to DirecTV, inks deal

Newsmax is returning to DirecTV after a dispute between the parties saw the conservative network removed from the satellite carrier.

The duo were initially unable to agree to financial terms on an agreement, which led to DirecTV losing the rights to distribute Newsmax programming on Jan. 25.

The companies said Wednesday that they've now reached a multiyear distribution deal that will see the Newsmax channel return to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse starting on Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

DirecTV emphasized in a statement that the dispute that led to dropping Newsmax was always entirely financial, and "never about limiting conservative voices."

Newsmax agreed in its own statement, after initially suggesting its removal was censorship, a view that was echoed by many prominent conservative voices.

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said in a statement that also credited DirecTV with helping "give Newsmax its start nearly a decade ago."

The Associated Press

Explosion, fire injure 1 at plant

PASADENA, Texas — Officials are investigating an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston that injured at least one person. It is not immediately known what caused Wednesday's blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital. The person's condition is not immediately made public. Local news broadcasts showed a large ball of fire at the plant followed by large plumes of black smoke.

The fire later appeared to have been extinguished. The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, used to make various products including pesticides and cleaning products.

The Associated Press