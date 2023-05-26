Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Index: NC economy takes breather

Economic activity in North Carolina took a breather during April, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University.

The latest update of the index, which measures leading state economic indicators, was released Friday. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was unchanged from March, but remains down 7.2% year over year.

The biggest factor was a 7.4% month-over-month decrease in initial unemployment claims. The claims are up 47.8% from a year ago. Building permits fell 2.5% month over month, and are down 11.4% over the year.

"With no reversal in the decline the index has experienced over the last year, the implication is the North Carolina economy will continue to slow," Walden said. "But, with no change in the index, the message is the degree of slowing will not worsen.

"With so much uncertainty and worry currently present, the conclusion of 'it may not be as bad as we once thought' could be considered uplifting."

Richard Craver

Dealerships buy nearby lots

The owners of Volvo Cars Winston-Salem dealership has paid $300,000 to purchase a 4.08-acre tract next to the Peters Creek Parkway property, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday. The property is at 713 Peters Creek Parkway. The dealership’s address is 701 Peters Creek Parkway.

The buyer is 701 Peters Creek Parkway LLC of Winston-Salem. Managing members listed as Chester Mitchell III, David Neill and Robert Satter in an annual corporations filing submitted in March to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. Satter is the dealer principal for the company.

The seller is the trustee for the Martha C. Bodford Revocable Trust U/A of Winston-Salem.

Meanwhile, North Point Holdings LLC paid $600,000 for a 0.84-acre lot at 2050 Northpoint Drive that contains an 8,795-square-foot building.

The buyer is affiliate with the North Point Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat dealership at 7726 North Point Blvd. Jeffrey Michael, president of the dealership, is listed as a managing member, along with Mitchell and a David Neill revocable trust.

The seller is Steven and Sandra Mason of Pinnacle.

Richard Craver

Wells Fargo to close branches

Wells Fargo & Co. has disclosed plans to close another 37 branches nationwide — including three in Charlotte and two in Raleigh — according to its latest report Friday to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Charlotte branches slated for closings: 1527 West Morehead St.; 100 Beatties Ford Road serving Johnson C. Smith University; and 9725 Rocky River Road. The Raleigh branches are: 2610 Cates Ave.; and 2600 Hillsborough St. serving N.C. State University.

There have been at least 64 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, PNC Financial Services Group disclosed plans to close 58 branches, though none in North Carolina.

Richard Craver

NJoy purchase could close in June

Altria Group Inc. said Friday that the federal antitrust waiting period has expired for its $2.75 billion in cash offer for full ownership of No. 3 U.S. electronic cigarette NJoy.

Because Altria said there is no further regulatory review by the federal antitrust authorities required in connection with the transaction, it projects closing the deal by June 30.

Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase in March by exiting its minority stake in No. 2 e-cigarette Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

NJoy has a miniscule U.S. market share compared with top-selling Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Juul.

According to the most recent Nielsen report on convenience store tobacco sales as of April 22, NJoy had a 2.7% market share, while R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse was at 41.8%, while Juul was at 26%.

The deal could be worth another $500 million in cash to NJoy if it can gain Food and Drug Administration authorization for certain products.

Richard Craver