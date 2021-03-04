The 'carrot' plan: Greensboro companies meeting certain wage thresholds would be rewarded under proposal

GREENSBORO — The city is considering a way to reward companies that create jobs paying $15 an hour or more.

A program discussed by City Council on Thursday afternoon during a work session would offer businesses a $250 bonus per job that pays the higher wage.

That’s on top of any incentives the city offers a company for bringing its operations to town.

An example might be a company that receives a $500,000 incentive from the city to bring 200 jobs to Greensboro. Half of those jobs, for example, might pay more than $15 an hour. As a result, the company would get a $25,000 bonus for those 100 higher-paying jobs.

The proposal is part of a refresh of the city’s incentive program that has been in the works with local business recruiters and city staff since October.

The program discussed Thursday, however, went deeper than what workers might see in their paychecks and also delved into the types of companies that might be a good fit for Greensboro.

Greensboro is in the process of raising every employee’s wage to at least $15 an hour and council and staff members want to encourage companies that create new jobs here to at least pay their workers what city employees are making.