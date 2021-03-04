The 'carrot' plan: Greensboro companies meeting certain wage thresholds would be rewarded under proposal

GREENSBORO — The city is considering a way to reward companies that create jobs paying $15 an hour or more.
A program discussed by City Council on Thursday afternoon during a work session would offer businesses a $250 bonus per job that pays the higher wage.
That’s on top of any incentives the city offers a company for bringing its operations to town.
An example might be a company that receives a $500,000 incentive from the city to bring 200 jobs to Greensboro. Half of those jobs, for example, might pay more than $15 an hour. As a result, the company would get a $25,000 bonus for those 100 higher-paying jobs.
The proposal is part of a refresh of the city’s incentive program that has been in the works with local business recruiters and city staff since October.
The program discussed Thursday, however, went deeper than what workers might see in their paychecks and also delved into the types of companies that might be a good fit for Greensboro.
Greensboro is in the process of raising every employee’s wage to at least $15 an hour and council and staff members want to encourage companies that create new jobs here to at least pay their workers what city employees are making.
The proposal offers another additional incentive for companies that hire workers who live in “Impact Zones,” which are parts of the city designated for additional economic-development attention based on the income and unemployment levels of their residents.
For every person a company hires who lives in one of those zones, it will receive an extra $250.
City officials say this is the “carrot” approach that will lead companies to make good hiring decisions.
To prevent a company from abusing the city’s program, the bonus money offered can’t be more than 10% of the overall incentive a company has been promised.
The new incentive program also requires companies to submit their plans to the office that supervises the effort to hire more minority- and women-owned companies to do city work. That would subject companies that receive incentives to the same hiring and contracting goals city departments use when working out construction contracts or hiring programs.
The entire new proposal was vetted with the help of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the NC Works job-training and employment agency.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who represents east Greensboro, is a persistent advocate for recruiting business to her district.
“This is a way for us to be investing in our residents,” she said.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.