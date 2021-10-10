The delta surge is waning in NC. Why? And what happens next?

For those still susceptible, Wohl said they may not be at the same risk at those already infected.

COVID-19 spreads best in environments where people are unmasked and not socially distanced inside for a prolonged period of time — like prisons, schools and nursing homes.

"The people who are the low hanging fruit for getting infected, get infected. And then people who are less likely to get infected start to make up more of the unvaccinated susceptible population," Wohl said.

A pattern of surges

After the first case of COVID-19 was detected in North Carolina in March 2020, the state saw it's first increase of cases in May. That surge peaked in July.

Cases saw their biggest surge after Thanksgiving last year, lasting until mid-January.

The delta surge started in July and peaked last month.

Overall, North Carolina like the rest of the country and the world has followed surges that lasted for about two months each.

Wohl said the science behind the pattern is complicated, but he attributed it to weather patterns, human behavior and holiday gathering.