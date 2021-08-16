The delta surge of COVID-19 patients is rapidly filling ICU beds in the Triangle

Kirk said WakeMed is at 90% of the expanded capacity they created in the winter.

"Our numbers went from essentially nothing to where we are in two weeks," Kirk said. "That definitely has taken us aback. That being said, we're not having any problems taking care of the patients that we have. We've got capacity. We've got what we need."

Officials at all three health systems said the number of available beds changes from day to day.

In a public statement earlier in August, Duke Health officials said Duke hospitals regularly hit capacity levels during seasonal surges and they are accustomed to handling a high amount of patients.

But COVID-19 is stressing the system, they said.

"The influx of COVID cases is an added pressure, and we urge everyone in North Carolina to get a COVID vaccine to avert a situation where hospitals are overwhelmed," the statement read.

Last month, state health officials said that 94% of new COVID cases are among those unvaccinated.

As of last Friday, 48% of North Carolina's total population is fully vaccinated. Among those eligible for the shot, 56% are fully vaccinated.