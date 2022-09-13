The doors are locked and the doctor is out at Greensboro's former Evans-Blount clinic

GREENSBORO — Patients are showing up to one of the few primary care medical offices in the eastern part of the city and finding the doors locked and the telephone number disconnected.

The practice is in the former Evans-Blount Community Health Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which opened in 2010 as a public-private partnership to provide additional access to medical care in a high-poverty area. In more recent years, it has been operating as a private practice that kept Evans-Blount as part of its name.

With Evans-Blount Total Access Care seemingly closed, it's unclear how patients can get copies of their medical records.

The two doctors listed on the office's website could not be reached for comment.

City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower began hearing about the conditions at the office this summer when someone in her district called about the facility — comments she thought signaled the place might be in trouble. Hightower had been among the city leaders who served on the Evans-Blount Community Health Center board.

"He said it was dirty, and he got up and started sweeping the floors — he swept everywhere," Hightower said of her District 1 constituent. "He said, a lady there was, like, 'Can you come back?'"

When the constituent recently returned to get heart medicine, the facility appeared vacant.

The original clinic, named after two long-serving community physicians — George Evans, one of the first Black doctors in the city, and Alvin Blount, who was a part of a lawsuit against Moses Cone that led to the desegregation of hospitals accepting federal funds — opened as a partnership between the county’s public health department and a private medical contractor.

It had been a growing concern that the surrounding area had among the highest rates of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and limited access to medical care. Many needed to take public transportation to receive help, and if they didn't have the money for travel, that usually resulted in the worsening of their conditions.

Planning for the clinic started in 2008, when the health department formed a task force to interview residents and study medical statistics in southeast Greensboro.

"We put a lot of work into it, even down to the name," said Hightower, who served along with the late Carolyn Coleman, a former county commissioner, and others.

The appointment-only clinic — with eight exam rooms, a procedure room, a conference room and a small area for lab work — started small, with one part-time doctor, two nurse practitioners and a team of certified nurse assistants on staff. County Public Health Director Merle Green was was at the opening, as were local politicians.

The elderly, people who lost their insurance, young families and others showed up for everything from checkups to physicals for school.

Hightower said that after 10 years, the county withdrew from the partnership and it became a private practice.

"Nevertheless, it was a medical presence," Hightower said. "And now this."

Hightower says she has heard about a number of medical projects potentially underway, including a local church that is supposedly partnering with the medical community to maybe open a clinic.

"I would love for that to be the case," Hightower said of others bringing more medical options to the area. "I think we are waiting on somebody to make some great move, but we need conversations around medical access now."