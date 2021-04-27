The Elijah effect: This Greensboro teen is a top student. How he became one will warm your heart.

GREENSBORO — Often, Yvette Deans asks Elijah Sene — actually he usually offers first — to let the other children in the virtual class see his computer screen when they are having trouble accessing assignments.
Deans, his English teacher, is impressed with how hard Elijah works. That’s just one of his many gifts.
Another gift: helping other kids open up more easily. That, in turn, helps them learn, the 25-year teaching veteran said.
Elijah, 13, is in the seventh grade at Guilford eLearning University Prep, the online option for Guilford County Schools students in grades sixth through eighth. He copes with dyslexia and a speech impediment that flares as a stutter at times. But they don’t keep him from raising his hand with a question — or an answer.
“He is not afraid to let others know that he has struggles,” Deans said. “He’s not afraid of that at all. He’s helped others come out of their shells.”
Earlier this year she nominated Elijah, also a technology geek who has studied coding, for a Student Improvement Award given by the Summit Rotary Club in partnership with Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Youth First program and others.
Then she got an email saying Elijah had been selected for one of the monthly awards.
“They were acting like I did something wrong, like I did the worst thing ever,” Elijah said of the faux look on the faces of his parents when they called him into the room with the news. “And then my dad told me.”
What makes the award so special is that it is not for the typical top student.
“This award is especially important because it recognizes students who have overcome so much to thrive,” said Karen Hornfeck, of the Guilford Education Alliance, one of the program’s partners.
These are students who have to conquer tremendous odds to really improve — students dealing with learning differences, homelessness, the foster care system.
Students who are fighters.
The Student Improvement Awards committee meets monthly to review recommendations that can come from teachers, mentors, social workers and others who spend time with young people.
“The stories that I’ve heard are extraordinary,” said Britt Huggins, the Parks and Recreation youth development director.
The Summit Rotary has handed out the awards since 1959.
Joe Kelly, who previously chaired the selection committee, is a former winner. Back then, it was called Student of the Month and went to high-achieving students.
Now, the awards go to students overcoming obstacles most straight-A students would never have to face, Kelly said.
“In a lot of cases, it’s the first positive reinforcement they have ever gotten in their entire lives,” Kelly said.
Winners receive a $100 gift certificate and before the pandemic were honored at a luncheon. For now, the ceremony will be performed over videoconference.
“I also think the award highlights the many (Guilford County Schools) teachers and counselors who work so hard to get to know the whole student and inspire them to believe in themselves,” Hornfeck said. “There is so much power in a quality education. This award shows that every month.”
According to Deans, Elijah is often the first person waiting to get into class when she signs on. Early on, in those few moments before others joined them, he would talk about being a big brother to sisters, decorating his learning space with lights and having to cope with dyslexia. He constantly worried about doing well since reading and writing were hard for him.
With Deans’ reassurance, and the relationships he developed with other students, he conquered that fear and trepidation, she said.
Writing and testing are areas he’s still working on, Deans wrote in her nomination letter, but he has shown vast improvement.
“I tell him ... not to be concerned about the test score, but the process of learning and getting better day by day,” Deans said. “Elijah’s heart and spirit is why I believe he is so deserving of this award and why I thank God daily that He has afforded me such a gift to guide and teach.”
His parents realized at an early age that Elijah’s speech wasn’t at the same level as other children beginning to talk.
“It was really jibberish,” mother Sierra Sene recalled.
So she and her husband, Mamadou, brought a speech therapist into their home to work with him.
They also noticed when it came to recognizing letters he also was struggling.
Later, he developed a stutter.
By then, he was working with tutors at home and at school, along with his teachers, parents and extended family.
“As a young African-American male it’s important to us that he not only be as good as his peers, but to excel,” Sierra said. “If he doesn’t, he will easily be left behind.”
Elijah, whose favorite subject is science, has tricks he’s learned to help him focus during class.
“When the words are moving and changing, I close my eyes, take a breath and open them again,” he said.
Another trick his teachers taught him is to fold a sheet of paper in half and highlight the top.
“I then place the paper under the sentence,” Elijah said. “This has helped me tremendously.”
His parents strung lights around his workspace at home, which helps him stay focused.
Elijah also speaks of a responsibility to jump in and be a role model for other classmates who are struggling.
“I teach them the tricks I’ve learned and try to set an example for them by always going to class and to make sure I participate and ask questions,” Elijah said. “Even though I’m not where people say I should be, I know I will be just as long as I keep working hard.”
