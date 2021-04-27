The Elijah effect: This Greensboro teen is a top student. How he became one will warm your heart.

Now, the awards go to students overcoming obstacles most straight-A students would never have to face, Kelly said.

“In a lot of cases, it’s the first positive reinforcement they have ever gotten in their entire lives,” Kelly said.

Winners receive a $100 gift certificate and before the pandemic were honored at a luncheon. For now, the ceremony will be performed over videoconference.

“I also think the award highlights the many (Guilford County Schools) teachers and counselors who work so hard to get to know the whole student and inspire them to believe in themselves,” Hornfeck said. “There is so much power in a quality education. This award shows that every month.”

According to Deans, Elijah is often the first person waiting to get into class when she signs on. Early on, in those few moments before others joined them, he would talk about being a big brother to sisters, decorating his learning space with lights and having to cope with dyslexia. He constantly worried about doing well since reading and writing were hard for him.

With Deans’ reassurance, and the relationships he developed with other students, he conquered that fear and trepidation, she said.