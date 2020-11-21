The 'eureka moment': When a white man realized his trade excluded minorities, he did something special

As of July, Cooper has been calling the shots at Infapros.

During his time in the workforce, Cooper said it was rare to look around a room and see someone that looked like him.

But he doesn't see what Farlow did as a gift.

"This was no pat on the back," Cooper said.

No, it was something else.

They both want their partnership to send a strong message — that Black people can step into this industry dominated by white men and do it well.

"We've got a real opportunity with a partner like Kevin to bring new faces into the industry," Farlow said. "The mix between the two of us make for a dynamic company for our clients."

Maybe one day when people look at the mechanical contracting field, it will be filled with more people who look like Cooper.

That's what the men hope, anyway.

Cooper said he foresees Infrapros eventually bringing in other minorities, including women — another rarity in the trade.

"We want to give them the opportunities to be great," Cooper said, "to end generational poverty that is prevalent in America."