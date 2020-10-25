The Good Stuff: Woman grateful for medical workers who helped after she broke her leg

Just wanted to comment on some really good stuff. Our wonderful health care system.

I had a fall in my home, suffering a broken leg. The EMT was wonderful, giving me shots for pain and handling me with such care.

The ER doctor and nurses were so skillful and caring, saying we have to do thus and so, but we will be as gentle as we can. I especially appreciate Dr. Xu, who was so faithful to inform my family of my condition.

Our health care system is the best and I deeply appreciate each of you, who are putting your lives on the line, and working long hours for us. My deepest heartfelt appreciation to each of you. Also, to our firefighters and our law enforcement officers. We could not get along without you. You are so very essential. May God bless each of you who are there daily for us.

Thelma M. Sexton

Greensboro

