The Janet Jackson doc shows how even the problematic men in her life can’t smudge her greatness

But she more or less skips over how the sexual-abuse allegations against Michael affected her and her father’s legendarily rough treatment of her and her siblings. The Super Bowl breast-baring incident gets a long look but with minimal input from Janet herself; indeed, her insistence that she and Justin Timberlake have moved past it feels deeply unsatisfying. And unless I missed it, I think she literally doesn’t even mention her marriage to Wissam Al Mana in 2012.

But maybe looking for insight into all this personal turmoil is doing Janet a disservice. Maybe the story we should’ve come to Janet for is the story of her unique creative path and of her incredible music, lots of which I was happy to hear in the docuseries.

JULIAN KIMBLE: Despite the positioning, this was never going to be a “tell-all” — it was going to be a tell-all that Janet Jackson cares to say to the public at this point in her life.