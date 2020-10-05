The NC Senate race was stable. Then came Tillis’ positive test and Cunningham’s sexts.

Trump, Tillis and other prominent GOP government officials who have announced they are positive attended a White House event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Sept. 26. Though Tillis wore a face mask during the outside event, he was not wearing any facial covering in photographs of the indoor events published by The New York Times.

In numerous telephone town hall events since March, Tillis pushed for constituents to wear masks, chastising those who didn’t and conducting polls on the calls to see how many were wearing masks when they went out in public.

“Those of you who watched the videos of those young people at spring break, remember the emotions? When I look at someone out in public without a mask on, I think of them the same way as the young people on spring break,” Tillis said during an April 9 town hall event.

But the Barrett event at the White House was not the first time he was spotted without a mask at a large gathering. During Trump’s acceptance speech at the White House in late August, Tillis wasn’t wearing a mask the entire time.

“I’ve stressed the importance of mask wearing throughout this pandemic and have tried to lead by example on this issue, but last night I fell short of my own standard,” Tillis said in a statement at that time.