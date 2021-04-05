The NC tourism industry has suffered. But now vaccinated travelers are on the way.

Of the roughly 500,000 people employed by the tourism industry, Tuttell added that around 100,000 are now out of work.

"The quicker we can get people back to traveling as much as possible, the better," he said. "But the key, really, is to get them to be healthy — because if they start traveling, and they do it the wrong way, that doesn't really help the industry. In fact, it probably hurts it."

News of viral outbreaks and increased case counts will only harm the industry in the long run, he said.

Tuttell added that there are direct and indirect economic impacts that result from the loss of travelers.

"When tourism cuts back, and when the hotel lays off a lot of its staff, that's a direct impact there," he said. "But when they're also doing less laundry, that impacts cleaners; when they're spending less power, that impacts the energy company; when they stop a new expansion, that impacts the construction industry."

But as news comes that those vaccinated are able to travel safely, the state may see more travelers coming in and out. In North Carolina, the state's Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than 5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. As of Thursday, nearly one in four adults in the state were fully vaccinated.