The other Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Torry Holt during a Rams training camp in August 2006. Associated Press • Jared Allen• Willie Anderson• Ronde Barber• Tony Boselli• LeRoy Butler• Devin Hester• Andre Johnson• Sam Mills• Richard Seymour • Zach Thomas• DeMarcus Ware• Reggie Wayne• Patrick Willis • Bryant Young 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Torry Holt, Gibsonville native, waits for Pro Football Hall of Fame call for a third time 1 hr ago