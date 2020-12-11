The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold in Greensboro. But not this celebration.

GREENSBORO — When some of his younger children quipped that the cement truck pulling into the driveway of the Chabad Jewish Center this summer looked like a dreidel game piece, that's when Rabbi Yosef Plotkin got the idea for the coronavirus-inspired Hanukkah parade of cars that made their way down city streets on Thursday.
Dump trucks were gussied up like dreidels — which are like spinning tops — as part of the merriment surrounding Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.
Blinking atop other vehicles were menorahs, which are symbolic of the observance that started at sundown on Thursday.
And around them, children and adults were beaming. They wore face coverings and yarmulkes as they enjoyed the display before them.
Almost like they'd been here before.
But, of course, they hadn't.
Menorahs will light up major landmarks tonight, the first night of Hanukkah, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the White House, as the world tries to enjoy the holiday season despite the coronavirus pandemic.
That's been hard to do in North Carolina as cities and towns have canceled their traditional holiday celebrations because of restrictions on large gatherings.
People like Plotkin have had to get creative if they wanted to hold a celebration that would be festive but also free of fear.
Make way for the Hanukkah caravan.
“This is just Jews feeling very, very proud, comfortable and excited about Hanukkah,” Plotkin said.
On Thursday, as the day gave way to a starry and still night, the line of cars decorated with lighted menorahs and dreidel dump trucks made their way down Friendly Avenue to the Brassfield Cinema parking lot off Battleground Avenue. There, others had gathered in their own cars to take part — at a safe distance from each other, of course.
Hanukkah recalls the battle for freedom at a time when Jews fell under Syrian-Greek rule and were told they could no longer practice their religion.
Traditionally, Jewish families observe the eight nights of Hanukkah, which begins at sundown on Thursday by lighting a menorah, an eight-branched candle holder.
At Hanukkah, the traditional menorah has an additional — or ninth — candle, which is used to light the other candles.
In previous years, the Jewish Center conducted spectacular celebrations with musicians, jugglers, fire dancers and a table of traditional Hanukkah foods.
That, of course, just wasn't possible on Thursday. Not now. Not because of the pandemic.
But that hasn't stopped Hanukkah from happening.
As drivers pulled into the Brassfield parking lot, they were given the radio frequency to hear Plotkin speak as the celebration was projected onto a screen.
Participants remained in their cars for the menorah lighting.
Masked volunteers placed packages of warm latkes — a type of potato pancake — and drinks on the hoods of cars.
And around them, children and adults were beaming.
“The pandemic is a very, very difficult time — especially during the holidays,” Plotkin said later. “We know this brings a lot of joy.”
