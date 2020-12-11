The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold in Greensboro. But not this celebration.

GREENSBORO — When some of his younger children quipped that the cement truck pulling into the driveway of the Chabad Jewish Center this summer looked like a dreidel game piece, that's when Rabbi Yosef Plotkin got the idea for the coronavirus-inspired Hanukkah parade of cars that made their way down city streets on Thursday.

Dump trucks were gussied up like dreidels — which are like spinning tops — as part of the merriment surrounding Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.

Blinking atop other vehicles were menorahs, which are symbolic of the observance that started at sundown on Thursday.

And around them, children and adults were beaming. They wore face coverings and yarmulkes as they enjoyed the display before them.

Almost like they'd been here before.

But, of course, they hadn't.

Menorahs will light up major landmarks tonight, the first night of Hanukkah, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the White House, as the world tries to enjoy the holiday season despite the coronavirus pandemic.

That's been hard to do in North Carolina as cities and towns have canceled their traditional holiday celebrations because of restrictions on large gatherings.