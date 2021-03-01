'The people must see us': N.C. Democrats' first Black chair on how to move party forward

"The losses hurt," Richardson said. "But let's not lose sight of the fact that we have been steadily gaining ground."

She emphasized high voter turnout, and maintaining enough seats in the General Assembly to stop Republicans from overriding Cooper's vetoes — as well as the national Democratic sweep of the presidency and both chambers of the U.S. Congress — as bright spots in the 2020 election.

Still, Richardson said there are lessons to be learned from the wins and the losses of 2020.

She pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest factor inhibiting Democratic efforts in the lead-up to the election. "We had no blueprint," she said of campaigning during a pandemic, adding that while they focused heavily on phone banking and other digital efforts, there was not enough face-to-face organizing, knocking on doors, or registering of new voters.

"We also believed that the Republican Party had done such a poor job of serving the people, that more people would have been disenchanted with the party," she said. But she notes that Trump and his surrogates made many trips to the state, spreading their message to voters at large venues.

"The people must see us," Richardson said. "They must be able to talk to us, and must be able to believe that we are listening to them."