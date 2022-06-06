The Pet Shop: A little laziness mixed with an assumption is a recipe for kittens

In retrospect, it was poor judgement on my part.

Bad decision No. 1: I should have tried harder to catch the uncatchable Spaz the cat to confirm my assumption that Spaz was male.

Her secret stash of kittens confirmed I was wrong.

Bad decision No. 2: I should have gotten Fuzzbutt spayed even though I haven't seen any other cats except her sibling, Spaz.

Another stash of kittens told me I was a little late.

Cue the game show "womp-womp" sound effect.

The downside is I have seven kittens that are experts at hiding, camouflage and sabotage, and I have yet to get more than a brief brush of a finger on any of them.

Spaz has taught them well.

They are experts at evasive maneuvers. Occasionally, I'll see them cuddled together like a mass ball of fur and think, "Now is my chance." The instant I open the door they scatter, and I freeze in confusion.

I saw several of them cuddled together in an old chair in the carport, but my ninja skills aren't half as good as theirs. I got within 5 feet of them before they woke up and scattered in every direction. One even streaked up the chair's back and seemed to run on the wall before disappearing behind a box and into the shadows.

The upside is those seven kittens are the funnest cats to catch since the Carolina Panthers forgot how to win.

I have spent hours with my face in the kitchen window watching them pounce on each other from concealed hiding spots, napping in a flower bed or just latched on to their mother like a gas pump.

To them, every stick or leaf is turned into a toy in about five seconds. Every bush and plant is fair game, and I've even caught the little imps making their own contribution to a bag of compost.

At some point, I know I'm going to have to put on my cat wrangler hat and make a real effort to catch them. I may live in the country, but too many cats is still too many cats. Having a mouser or two is a good thing, but there is a limit.

I'm sure someone is probably shaking their head, thinking: "That's how it started with Crazy Aunt Edna" or "The hermit at the end of the street said the same thing, and now he walks around with a squirrel on his shirt pocket."

Not gonna happen.

Every time I watch them chase a leaf across the driveway, I'm watching a consequence of my inaction.

On the positive side, my previous episodes of poor judgement rarely have resulted in something as cute as seven kittens tumbling over each other as they slay the marigold.