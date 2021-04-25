The Pet Shop: Ariel moved

In March of 2020, I wrote about how my tuxedo cat, Ariel, was frequently sitting in everyone's favorite spot - the raggedy couch beside the bay window in the living room. The bay window provides good light for reading and birdwatching.

Ariel, now 15, would be there, cuddled in a little ball, fast asleep. If a family member happened to move her and then stirred off the couch for say a snack, Ariel would quickly take the family member's spot. And she was resistant to sliding over, voicing a low growl.

Well, the pandemic changed that.

Now she sits in the middle of the couch, waiting for me to sit beside her.

She will feign disinterest at first but when it seems evident that I am going to sit a while, she gets close and rests her head on my knee. After a while she starts to purr and gives me expectant looks to be petted.

Things move along nicely but then she begins to make biscuits, her sharp claws digging into my yoga pants.

Ouch!

I nudge her a few times until she gets the hint and moves to sleep under the coffee table.

The pandemic and winter weather have affected both my cats, Ariel and Peanut, a youthful calico.