The Pet Shop: How much damage can one kitten cause?

Last time you heard from me, I introduced you to Hamilton, my 8-week-old feral kitten.

Now, he’s about 5 months old.

Gone is the two pound ball of gray fur that refused to leave my bedroom on his own. He’s been replaced by something about three times that size that chaotically tears up and down the stairs anytime the urge strikes him.

So far, he’s knocked over several drinks, chewed up two different plants, pushed one plant to the floor and broken a ceramic piggy bank.

He recently learned how to get onto the kitchen counter and uses that newfound ability to drink from glasses of water and gnaw on paper towels. The paper towels probably remind him of the toilet paper in the half bathroom, which he likes to drag into the hallway when he gets hold of it.

He likes to make life interesting, you could say. Like last time I did laundry, just as I was about the close the dryer door, I found Hamilton inside with all of the wet clothes.