The Pet Shop: How much damage can one kitten cause?

Last time you heard from me, I introduced you to Hamilton, my 8-week-old feral kitten.
Now, he’s about 5 months old.
Gone is the two pound ball of gray fur that refused to leave my bedroom on his own. He’s been replaced by something about three times that size that chaotically tears up and down the stairs anytime the urge strikes him.
So far, he’s knocked over several drinks, chewed up two different plants, pushed one plant to the floor and broken a ceramic piggy bank.
He recently learned how to get onto the kitchen counter and uses that newfound ability to drink from glasses of water and gnaw on paper towels. The paper towels probably remind him of the toilet paper in the half bathroom, which he likes to drag into the hallway when he gets hold of it.
He likes to make life interesting, you could say. Like last time I did laundry, just as I was about the close the dryer door, I found Hamilton inside with all of the wet clothes.
Then there was the time he tried to use the litter box while I was cleaning it.
Or the time I transitioned him to a gravity water bowl and came home to all of the water on the floor.
All of that being said, he’s the absolute greatest kitten in the world and no one can convince me otherwise.
When I get home, he hears my car door close. Oftentimes, I look toward the upstairs window, and there he is — standing on top of the cat tree, staring down at me as I walk up the front steps.
Then he hears me unlocking the door, and by the time I've pushed it open, he's raced downstairs to greet me.
So, sure — my hands are covered in scratches and I haven't come home without finding some sort of damage or disaster since December.
But Hamilton purrs when he sees me, and that kind of makes up for all of the chaos.
