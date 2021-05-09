 Skip to main content
The Pet Shop: The changes we make for our pets
At about 7 months old, Hamilton makes all the decisions around Jamie Biggs’ house these days.

 JAMIE BIGGS, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Ever since I brought Hamilton home this past December, he’s slowly but surely made certain that I know he’s the head of the household.

The changes were gradual. I didn’t even realize he was taking over at first.

Now, at about 7 months old, it’s obvious. He may still be a kitten, but he makes all the decisions around here these days.

He may not be able to verbalize what he wants — he tries, with his 5 a.m. how-could-you-lock-me-out-of-the-bedroom meows — but his actions speak louder than words ever could.

For example, I used to have plants on the coffee table, on bookshelves. Now, all of the greenery has shifted upwards — onto floating shelves he can’t reach, onto hooks from the ceiling.

I have to break out a step stool to water, but that’s OK. Hamilton made his distaste for them obvious when he knocked them to the ground, gnawed at their leaves and tracked soil down the hallway. So, to higher ground the plants will go.

He also doesn’t like it when I eat Greek yogurt, evident by the way he tries to smack it from my hand and shove his head into the cup while I snack on it. That’s OK, though — it’s the one snack I eat in private now, locked in a room so he can’t see it.

He doesn’t like toilet paper on toilet paper holders, either, so the roll rest behind the toilet seat now. It doesn’t bother Hamilton when it’s there. And if it doesn’t bother Hamilton, then we’re all happy.

And then there’s closed blinds, closed shower curtains and closed closet doors — he’s not a fan of those.

So, what do you know? At Hamilton’s request, I keep them all open now!

It’s Hamilton’s world, really. I’m just living in it.

Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through May 22, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $20. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community/.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, current, age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians before going home. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

