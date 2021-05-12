Days after major hack, Colonial Pipeline restarts operations as N.C. scrambles for fuel

The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on the pipeline.

Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.

“What you’re feeling is not a lack of supply or a supply issue. What we have is a transportation issue,” said Jeanette McGee, a spokeswoman for the AAA auto club. “There is ample supply to fuel the United States for the summer, but what we’re having an issue with is getting it to those gas stations because the pipeline is down.”

Four to five cars were lined up at each pump at a Circle K convenience store in Clemmons. Several people said they had driven to multiple gas stations to find one that had gas. Across the street, gas stations were out of fuel.

Mair Martinez, who works in landscaping, was filling up his lawn equipment and truck after checking several other gas stations without luck.

“I’m a local landscaper, so that’s why we’ve come in today, to fill up everything. We need to do something tomorrow, and everybody needs some gas right now,” he said.