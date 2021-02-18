The quiet storm: What was billed as a weather event is a non-event. So far.

Rockingham County had 3,231 power outages by 3 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

In Forsyth County, which at one point had 6,076 residents and businesses in the dark, a number of large trees fell across Winston-Salem, blocking driveways and crushing cars.

Stokes, Yadkin and Caswell counties experienced hundreds of power outages.

Statewide, 23,000 outages were reported by Duke as of 1 p.m. There were a handful of car accidents, but it's unknown if they were related to the weather.

Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham escaped the brunt of storm. But those cities, too, are waiting and wondering if they truly have been spared.

Like us, they'll know today.

And just like us, they probably breathed a collective sigh of relief when they rolled out of bed on Thursday and looked outside to what was a relatively calm day.

As winter storms go, we’ve had worse. There've been years when ice has pummeled this area as if thrown by the gods. And who could forget the nuclear winter of December 2018 when the city was buried under 12 inches of snow?

What happened on Thursday by comparison was pleasant, quaint even. Just a normal day if we didn't know any better.