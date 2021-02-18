The quiet storm: What was billed as a weather event is a non-event. So far.

GREENSBORO — So far, so good.
The extreme weather and deluge of ice that Guilford County was bracing to receive on Thursday didn’t happen … yet.
Not that we're complaining.
What we feared would be a winter apocalypse, like the kind that hit Texas, like the kind that clears stores of bread and generally makes people lose their minds, is on hold. For now. But that may change.
We’ll know today. Probably by the time you read this.
By then, the mild precipitation that covered the area will have frozen overnight. The National Weather Service predicts that could amount to as much as a quarter-inch of ice, which emergency officials say is more than enough to snap power lines, break branches, cover roads and make life miserable.
Just like last weekend.
The temperature, though, should be in our favor. According to forecasts, the high today will be an almost balmy 43 degrees — well above freezing — and could even reach 46 degrees by 3 p.m.
Now, comes the hard part: waiting.
Let's face it. We got lucky.
Other parts of North Carolina weren't as fortunate on Thursday.
Rockingham County had 3,231 power outages by 3 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
In Forsyth County, which at one point had 6,076 residents and businesses in the dark, a number of large trees fell across Winston-Salem, blocking driveways and crushing cars.
Stokes, Yadkin and Caswell counties experienced hundreds of power outages.
Statewide, 23,000 outages were reported by Duke as of 1 p.m. There were a handful of car accidents, but it's unknown if they were related to the weather.
Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham escaped the brunt of storm. But those cities, too, are waiting and wondering if they truly have been spared.
Like us, they'll know today.
And just like us, they probably breathed a collective sigh of relief when they rolled out of bed on Thursday and looked outside to what was a relatively calm day.
As winter storms go, we’ve had worse. There've been years when ice has pummeled this area as if thrown by the gods. And who could forget the nuclear winter of December 2018 when the city was buried under 12 inches of snow?
What happened on Thursday by comparison was pleasant, quaint even. Just a normal day if we didn't know any better.
Still, the eve of those weather events played out in much the same way — and Wednesday was no different. It didn’t take long for most residents’ fight-or-flight response to engage, setting off a predictable chain reaction across the county.
Cars lined up trying to get into gas stations. A Citgo station on North Church Street was forced to close because the pumps ran dry.
Shelves were devoid of staples such as — you guessed it — bread and milk.
ABC stores and takeout joints got the usual bump in business.
Generators. Wood. Batteries. Anything that brought light or heat. They were in high demand as residents braced for the worst.
And … nothing happened.
Hours into a winter storm that was cutting a swath through the state, most residents woke up to a gentle rain — and power.
Only 12 Guilford County customers were without electricity around 9 a.m., according to Duke Energy. By noon, that number was up to 1,224.
But there was no widespread reports of outages, fallen trees or traffic accidents.
Even the bread and milk had returned to some stores.
Of course, that could all change.
By the time you've finished reading this story it may already have.
Contact Mike Kernels at 336-373-7120.