The reviews are in: Readers share first impressions of the Tanger Center

As a member of the task force exploring the idea of a new performing arts center, I was one who thought the only way our community could afford such a venue was to rebuild at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Boy, was I wrong!

The decision to building the Tanger Center in the heart of downtown will go down as one of the best decisions ever made in the history of Greensboro. The collaboration between our city government and private donors makes Tanger Center a case study in public-private partnerships.

The Tanger Center is already making a huge impact on our downtown. It will transform our downtown in many ways with a renaissance that will compare to downtown Durham. Kudos to our elected officials; city staff; Matt Brown and his staff; Kathy Manning; and Walker Sanders for having the vision not only to make Tanger a reality but to exceed every expectation surrounding this state-of-the-art facility.

Nothing is perfect, but Tanger Center comes very close. And to think, the best is yet to come!

T. Richard Beard Jr.

Greensboro

Disregard for safety