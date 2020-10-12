'The rising generation is not happy.' UNC chancellor vows to consult students, community

"Our power as a institution does not come from stale tradition, it comes from the vision and renewable energy of our community," he said.

"Our power does not come from old ideas, it comes from innovation, fresh ideas and action," Guskiewicz said. "It comes from consulting the rising generation."

As is tradition, Guskiewicz took the oath of office with his hand resting on the George Durant Bible, the oldest Bible associated with a North Carolina family. His wife Amy placed the Chancellor's Medallion, which is engraved with the names and dates of service of the previous Carolina chancellors, around his neck. And university leaders spoke about his leadership in this moment in history. They all wore face masks on stage and sat six feet apart.

Unlike previous years there wasn't a large crowd at the ceremony because of the pandemic. Instead, UNC students, faculty and alumni from 22 states around the country and England, Hong Kong and Singapore tuned in to the virtual event.

"The tradition is really important because we're the nation's first public university," said Brent Comstock, a 2017 graduate. "It speaks to the timeless fashion of what is Carolina and that it's more than a bunch of buildings and students and people."