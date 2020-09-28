The rules for voting in NC are being decided in court. We're tracking the lawsuits.

-- Democracy NC v. NC State Board of Elections was unsuccessful in changing the witness requirement and also the state's voter registration deadline. However, the lawsuit did succeed in one big way: State election officials now have to let people try to fix errors on mail-in ballots that might otherwise lead to the votes not being counted. The challengers in the lawsuit estimated that 100,000 voters might have had their ballots thrown out with no warning this fall, except for this ruling giving them a second chance.

-- Two other lawsuits are trying to change the rules to make it easier for people to correct their mistakes when they do make them, instead of having to start from scratch with a brand new ballot. State officials have agreed to settle one of those lawsuits, NC Alliance for Retired Americans v. North Carolina, and make the mail-in voting changes in exchange for the challengers dropping other claims. However, GOP lawmakers said they will try to stop that settlement and keep the current rules in place. They and national Republicans, including President Donald Trump's campaign, sued to block the changes. Another lawsuit on making it easier to fix mistakes on mail-in ballots, filed by the North Carolina Democratic Party and two national Democratic groups, is still pending.