AND THE SONGBIRDS ARE SINGING: The Songbird Supper Club, a free monthly event promoting and celebrating women artists, returns to West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St., on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. This month’s lineup includes singer-songwriter Maia Kamil, Kristen Haaf of Roots First Design, singer Blenda Luize, writer Marianne Erhardt and singer-songwriter Sarah Howell Miller, with Cashavelly Morrison serving as host. Native Root will sell food. Each artist will take the stage to talk about their work.
The Songbird Supper Club returns
