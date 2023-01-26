 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Songbird Supper Club returns

  • 0
Songbird Supper Club

Emcee Cashavelly Morrison, whose name is Melissa MacLeod, laughs with Tiffany Thompson during a Q&A session at Songbird Supper Club in November 2022 at West Salem Public House in Winston-Salem. Songbird Supper Club is a cozy and casual performance series to celebrate women who create and express. The event is held on the last Tuesday of each month.

AND THE SONGBIRDS ARE SINGING: The Songbird Supper Club, a free monthly event promoting and celebrating women artists, returns to West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St., on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. This month’s lineup includes singer-songwriter Maia Kamil, Kristen Haaf of Roots First Design, singer Blenda Luize, writer Marianne Erhardt and singer-songwriter Sarah Howell Miller, with Cashavelly Morrison serving as host. Native Root will sell food. Each artist will take the stage to talk about their work.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert