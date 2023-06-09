TENNIS

■ No. 1 Iga Swiatek has moved closer to a second consecutive French

Open title by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the semifinals. The victory on Thursday also assured Swiatek of keeping the No. 1 ranking after the tournament. On Saturday, Swiatek, 22, from Poland, will face unseeded Karolina Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, who advanced to her first Slam final with a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

HORSE RACING

■ Racing at Belmont Park was canceled on Thursday because of poor air quality from wildfires in Canada, and New York governor Kathy Hochul warned that the Belmont Stakes, the final leg of the Triple Crown, could be affected if conditions don't improve by Saturday.

NFL

■ The Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year deal with Frank Clark, a former Kansas City Chiefs edge rusher, after third-year pro Baron Browning's knee operation. Clark, who turns 30 next week, was cut recently by the Chiefs in a cost-saving move. He's a ninth-year pro who had five sacks for the Super Bowl champs last year.