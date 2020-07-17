LOCAL GOLF
n Jon and Madison Isaacson of Greensboro won the overall championship at the 23rd Carolinas Parent-Child Championship at Pinehurst on Friday with a final score of 2-under-par, 70. They won the match in one playoff hole against the reigning champions, Jodee and Kevin Tindalof of Rock Hill, S.C.
NFL
n Receiver A.J. Green signed his one-year, $17.9 million contract Friday after the deadline passed for agreeing to a long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team used its franchise tag on Green, who missed all last season with an ankle injury. Green wanted a multiyear deal but said he wouldn’t hold out if the team used the tag to keep him around for another year. Green has said he’d like to finish his career in Cincinnati, where he holds many of the franchise’s receiving records.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Tennessee has dismissed defensive lineman Emmit Gooden hours after his arrest on aggravated domestic assault. Gooden was dismissed from the program Thursday night. Gooden was arrested Thursday morning and charged with throwing a glass candle jar at his girlfriend during an argument. She talked to an officer from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she received three stitches around her left eye, according to the incident report. Gooden had 33 tackles in 2018 after transferring from a junior college. He missed last season with an ACL injury.
