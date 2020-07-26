NFL
n A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Giants are going to release 2018 Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. The person told The Associated Press the team is not ready to announce the move but that reports that the 25-year-old would not be back with the Giants were accurate. NFL Network was first to report the transaction. Rosas was arrested in mid-June after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, Calif. He was charged with three misdemeanors.
n The Los Angeles Chargers have signed four of their draft picks, including quarterback Justin Herbert, and have agreed to terms with the other two members of their draft class. Along with Herbert, who was selected with the sixth overall pick, the team announced the signings of wide receivers Joe Reed (fifth round) and KJ Hill (seventh round) along with sixth-round safety Alohi Gilman. They have agreed to terms with first-round linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. and running back Joshua Kelley, who was selected in the fourth round.
NBA
n Joel Embiid is hurting, and that’s a cause for concern as the Philadelphia 76ers get set to restart their season this week. The All-Star starting center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage against Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76ers coach Brett Brown hopes is merely a minor blip. Embiid has an extensive injury history, has never appeared in more than 64 games in a regular season and missed 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season before the season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NHL
n Eddie Shack, one of the NHL’s most colorful players on and off the ice, has died. He was 83. The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the news in a tweet Sunday morning. Known for his bruising style, distinctive skating gait and larger-than-life personality, Shack won four Stanley Cups with Toronto in the 1960s, including the franchise’s most recent victory in 1967. Shack had 239 goals, 465 points and 1,431 penalty minutes in 1,047 NHL games. The winger added six goals and seven assists and 151 penalty minutes in 74 playoff matchups.
WNBA
n SKY 88, ACES 86: Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Allie Quigley hit a 3-pointer with 14.7 seconds to play, and the Chicago Sky scored the final 11 points to beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-86 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams. Angel McCoughtry scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Aces. A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 11 rebounds.
n LYNX 77, SUN 69: Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 18 rebounds, Napheesa Collier scored nine of her 11 points in the final five minutes, and the Lynx rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat the Sun.
n DREAM 105, WINGS 95: Monique Billings had a career-high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, rookie Chennedy Carter added 18 points and eight assists, and the Dream beat the Wings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.