BASEBALL
n Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit. The series was to have been played at Comerica Park from today through Thursday. Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said that five of those who tested positive did not show symptoms. He said the others did — headaches, cough, sniffles, low-grade fever. The Cardinals have been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee, where their series with the Brewers was also postponed due to positive tests.
n Brewers manager Craig Counsell says bench coach Pat Murphy has been released from the hospital after suffering a heart attack during a team workout Saturday. Brewers general manager David Stearns said Sunday that Murphy received a stent at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee and was resting comfortably.
n Shohei Ohtani has a right forearm strain that will prevent the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star from throwing for at least four to six weeks, possibly ending his season as a pitcher after just two starts. Angels general manager Billy Eppler announced Monday that Ohtani “has a grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass” — a collection of muscles and tendons in the forearm near the elbow.
n Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa has been postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus.The game at a newly constructed ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the site of the 1989 movie had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.
NHL
n Nikita Kucherov scored the shootout winner to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday in Eastern Conference round-robin play. The teams played 5 minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before going to a shootout because the games for seeding are following regular-season rules.
n Nikolaj Ehlers scored a power-play goal in the third period, lifting Winnipeg past Calgary as the teams drew even in their qualifying round. Adam Lowry led the Jets with a goal and an assist in Game 2 of the best-of-five series. Rookie Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg and Jack Roslovic contributed a pair of assists. Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the win.
NFL
n The Minnesota Vikings acquired defensive tackle P.J. Hall from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2021, fetching a reinforcement for the interior on Monday after the opt out by expected starter Michael Pierce. Hall was a second-round pick in coach Jon Gruden’s first draft back with the Raiders in 2018, selected 57th overall out of Sam Houston State. The 6-foot, 305-pound Hall played mostly as a reserve as a rookie and then started 12 games last season but failed to make much of an impact.
n The San Francisco 49ers got training camp started by agreeing to a one-year contract with a free agent tight end and meeting face-to-face with their own star at the position. The 49ers agreed to an incentive-laden deal with oft-injured former Pro Bowler Jordan Reed on Monday, giving the defending NFC champions a potential prolific receiving tight end to pair with All-Pro George Kittle. The 30-year-old Reed had 329 catches for 3,371 yards and 24 TDs in 65 career games for Washington but has ended up on the injured reserve list in four of his seven seasons. He missed all of 2019 after suffering his seventh documented concussion in the preseason.
XFL
n Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL.The 48-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday on Twitter. The price reportedly is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox. The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.