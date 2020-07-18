colleges
n Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and will return for his senior season. Verge joined guard Remy Martin and big man Romello White in declaring for the draft in April. Verge, a Chicago native, was named the Pac-12 sixth man of the year, averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. His average of 16.8 points in 19 games off the bench led the nation.
AUTO RACING
n The bad news for Lewis Hamilton’s traditional rivals at Ferrari and Red Bull is that the dominant Mercedes is getting faster, while another team using its engines is growing in confidence. Hamilton’s pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest on Saturday was his second straight and third in a row for Mercedes, after Valtteri Bottas’ pole at the season-opening Austrian GP two weeks ago.
MLB
n Pitcher Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers is going on the 45-day injured list because of a strained right forearm, meaning he won’t be available for much of this year, if at all. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday the right-hander doesn’t need surgery and could return at the end of this abbreviated season. This is the final year of his contract with Detroit. He went 1-13 with a 6.91 ERA last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.