Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR GUILFORD COUNTY... AT 846 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUING TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. THREE AND A HALF TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN, WITH A REPORT OF 4.6 INCHES IN SUMMERFIELD. ANOTHER ONE TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN IS EXPECTED THROUGH 945 PM. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE, JAMESTOWN, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE