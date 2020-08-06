college football
n Two sons of pro football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis have announced on social media they will transfer to play at Kentucky. Rayshad Lewis and Rahsaan Lewis announced their decisions Wednesday. A Wildcats football staffer said the brothers are confirmed walk-ons. Rayshad Lewis, 5-foot-10 and 176 pounds, played wide receiver and special teams as a senior at Maryland last season. He previously played at Utah State before transferring to Maryland. Rahsaan Lewis, a 5-11, 181-pound receiver, played several games at Florida Atlantic last season before redshirting. He began his collegiate career at Central Florida and played in seven games as a defensive back.
n Penn State All-American Micah Parsons is opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. The junior linebacker made his announcement with a social media post Thursday. He will be eligible to enter the 2021 NFL draft and is already expected to be high first-round selection. Later in the day, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, another potential first-round pick, informed Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz that he would not play this season.
pro football
n The Buffalo Bills signed offensive guard Brian Winters on Thursday, five days after the seventh-year player was released by the New York Jets. Winters is listed at 6-4 and 320 pounds and was a starter from his rookie season after being selected by New York in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Kent State. Winters, 29, was the Jets’ longest-tenured player and released on Sunday in a cost-cutting move. The Bills have an immediate need at right guard with returning starter Jon Feliciano expected to miss up to three months after having surgery last week to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
