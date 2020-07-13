NFL
n Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen told The Associated Press he has agreed to a contract with Fox Sports to become its No. 2 NFL game analyst once he retires from football. Olsen signed a one-year, $6.9 million contract with the Seahawks earlier this offseason after spending nine seasons with the Panthers. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The 35-year-old Olsen will partner with Kevin Burkhardt in the booth as an analyst once the 13-year NFL veteran decides to call it quits. Olsen had previously considered retiring after last season, but decided to play at least one more year with the Seahawks in hopes of teaming with Russell Wilson to win his first Super Bowl ring. Olsen has had previous stints in the broadcast booth, including a tryout as a game analyst for Fox Sports last season working alongside Kenny Albert for the Giants-Cardinals game, which came during Carolina’s bye week. Olsen said after the game he enjoyed his time in the booth and he was thinking about pursuing the career after his playing days. He has also previously worked with Burkhardt on an XFL game.
n The Cleveland Browns have signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips, leaving safety Grant Delpit as their only unsigned 2020 selection. Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. He had eight tackles in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.
NBA
n Rajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida. The veteran point guard will be out for six to eight weeks, the Lakers said Sunday night. Rondo will have surgery this week. Rondo should be able to return if the Lakers advance deep into the NBA playoffs in Orlando, but his injury adds to the Western Conference leaders’ depth concerns.
NHL
n The Minnesota Wild made Dean Evason their full-time head coach on Monday, signing him to a two-year contract extension at the commencement of training camp for the restarted NHL season. Evason’s deal will expire after the 2021-22 season. He was promoted to interim coach on Feb. 14 when Bruce Boudreau was fired, and the Wild went 8-4 under him until the virus outbreak prompted the league to shut down.
Tennis
n Sam Stosur, the 2011 U.S. Open champion, is now a mom. The 36-year-old Australian tennis pro announced Monday on Instagram that her partner, Liz, gave birth to a girl in June. “Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways, but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life,” Stosur wrote.
College Football
n Former Southern California starter JT Daniels says he has been granted immediate eligibility at Georgia, where he can join the competition at quarterback. Daniels posted on his Twitter account on Monday his appreciation to the NCAA “for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall.” Daniels announced his transfer to Georgia on May 29. He can play for three seasons.
