COLLEGES

■ the UNCG volleyball team dropped its season opener to East Carolina 3-0 (21-25, 12-25, 15-25) at the Bash in the Boro Tournament on Friday in Statesboro, GA. It was ECU's season opener as well. the Spartans are scheduled to continue in the tournament on Saturday with a rematch against ECU at noon and a matchup against host Georgia Southern at 5 p.m.

■ UNCG baseball coach Billy Godwin and pitching coach Seth Maness will be inducted into the Barton College athletic Hall of Fame and the East Carolina athletics Hall of Fame, respectively. Godwin and four other former Barton athletes will be inducted on the Barton campus on Oct. 20. Maness and three other former ECU athletes will be inducted during the ceremony on Oct. 20 at ECU.

NFL

■ the Denver Broncos unveiled their mammoth new scoreboard Friday, a day before the Broncos play their preseason finale against the Los Angeles rams. the scoreboard is 225 feet wide and 72 feet high, making it the tallest in North America and 70% larger than the old scoreboard. Overall, it's the fifth-largest scoreboard in the NFL.

SOCCER

■ the united States will play its first competitive match in Gregg Berhalter's second term as coach in a CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal at Austin, Texas, on Nov. 16. the U.S. Soccer Federation announced the site Friday. the second leg of the home-and-home, total-goals series will be on the road Nov. 19-21. the opponent will be determined after group play in September and October.

NHL

■ the New York rangers have hired Hockey Hall of Famer Angela Ruggiero as a hockey operations adviser. the team announced the addition of Ruggiero on Friday. Ruggiero, 43, won four Olympic medals as a defenseman for the U.S. She helped the country win gold at the 1998 games in Nagano — the first Olympics with women's hockey — followed by silver in 2002 and 2010 and bronze in 2006.