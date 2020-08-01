NFL
n New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has opted out of playing this season because of family health concerns, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Mosley, 28, was entering his second season with New York after signing as a free agent in 2019 following five years in Baltimore. He played in just two games last year for the Jets while dealing with a groin/core muscle injury. Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in March 2019, but his decision means the deal will now run through the 2024 season instead of 2023.
n Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford, 32, is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there. Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.
NBA
n Paul George made three straight 3-pointers in the opening minutes and had eight overall for 28 points for the Los Angeles Clippers, who rode a team-record barrage of long-range shots to beat the faltering New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 Saturday. The Clippers broke the franchise record by making 25 of 47 3-pointers. George made 8 of 11. The Clippers also tied the team record for 3-pointers made in a half and fell one short of the NBA record by hitting 16 of 24 in racing to a 77-45 halftime lead.
n Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points, former West Forsyth and Wake Forest star Chris Paul added 18 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in their first game of the restart. Steven Adams had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari added 15 points, and the Thunder shot 53 percent from the field. Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points for the Jazz but shot just 5 for 15. Utah shot 39 percent from the field and was just 8 of 31 on 3-pointers.
n Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday. Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, which shot 56% from the field. Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver.
WNBA
n Gabby Williams and Cheyenne Parker each scored 16 points, Courtney Vandersloot had a late steal, and the Chicago Sky beat the Washington Mystics 88-86 on Saturday night in Bradenton, Fla. Allie Quigley added 15 points, Kahleah Copper scored 14 and Diamond DeShields — who has seen limited action as she recovers from a knee injury — had a season-high 10 points for Chicago (3-1).
n Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Connecticut Sun 78-69 on Saturday in Bradenton, Fla. Collier made all seven of her shots from the field and had four assists. Rookie Crystal Dangerfield had a season-high 17 points for the Lynx (3-1), who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half.
