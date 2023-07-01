SPORTS MEDIA

■ Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen rose and Steve young are among about 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network. ESPN had planned this additional round involving on-air talent to prevent further reductions to off -air staff after two rounds of mandated cuts by its corporate owner, the Walt Disney Company.

NBA

■ Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night, with Kyle Kuzma agreeing to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Washington Wizards and Draymond Green getting a new contract that'll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

COLLEGES

■ Wisconsin linebacker Jordan turner, the Badgers' second-leading tackler last season, has been suspended from the team for a violation of the athletic department's discipline policy. the school didn't offer additional details or specifics, noting federal law prohibits it from disclosing information regarding disciplinary actions toward a student. But turner said via twitter that "earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations."

GOLF

■ The PGA tour is returning to Utah next year for the first time since 1963, adding to its fall schedule as it switches back to a calendar year. the Black desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, is set to make its debut in the fall of 2024. the FedEx Cup Fall is for players trying to secure PGA tour cards for the following season or acquire enough points to qualify for some of the $20 million tournaments.

TENNIS

■ Madison Keys advanced to the Eastbourne (England) International final by beating seventh-ranked Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3 Friday. Keys will next face ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who beat Camila Giorgi 6-2, 7-5. In the men's semifinals, fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo was on the brink of beating American Mackenzie Macdonald when rain stopped play. It will resume Saturday, when tommy Paul will play Gregiore Barrere in the other semifinal.

■ Top-ranked Iga Swiatek withdrew from the Bad Homburg (Germany) Open on Friday with a fever and possible food poisoning, three days before the start of Wimbledon. Swiatek was scheduled to play in her first career grass-court semifinal match on Friday against lucia Bronzetti, who gets a walkover into Saturday's final.