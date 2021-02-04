The stories of local history makers

GREENSBORO — A teen-aged Debra Lee raced to get her chores done every Saturday in the 1970s at her home off Benbow Road to tune into "Soul Train."
Unlike today's unending replays on YouTube or cable for most programs, the entertainment show with dancing and performers only came on once a week.
It "was the only kind of social network the black community had," she once told the Wall Street Journal. "Anytime The Supremes or The Temptations or The Jackson 5 came on 'Ed Sullivan,’ you’d call your friends and say, 'Hey, there’s someone black!'"
The Dudley High School graduate was the first black president and CEO of a cable network and was once named by Forbes as the most powerful black woman in the country.
She is also now in the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.
She is connected to people like Tom Alston, the first black player for the St. Louis Cardinals and Malvin Gray Johnson, an artists whose work was more celebrated after his death, when it comes to local people who made Black history.
And in a variety of ways.
***
Thomas Edison Alston had honed his baseball skills in the fields around the Goshen School in southern Guilford County, which once drew its rolls from black children from a large geographic area and fed into Dudley High School.
Before then, African-American players could only go on to play for all-black semipro teams or those in the old Negro Leagues. He and brothers Leon, Norman and James had all played for the Goshen Red Wings, a local semi-pro team.
Alston graduated from Dudley and earned a degree at N.C. A&T, where he’s in the Sports Hall of Fame. He later served in the Navy.
He would become the first black player for the St. Louis Cardinals.
He signed with the Cardinals when half the 16 existing teams had no black players.
He was a rookie in 1954 with the Cardinals, then one of the first wave of black men to play on Major League teams
According to former News & Record sports columnist Ed Hardin, his greatest impact on the Cardinals was his role in helping other young African-American major leaguers who joined the franchise during the 1950s — players such as future Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson.
***
Not too many have been closer to a president or have his or her office at the White House complex.
The year 1968 found campaign volunteer and public relations consultant Bob Brown crisscrossing the country with Richard Nixon — troubleshooting, keeping up with the press and supplying names from local businesses and black communities to personalize the presidential candidate’s interactions.
Brown had previously worked on the political campaigns of both John and Bobby Kennedy.
"I’d run into (black) people who said, ‘You mess around with that racist Nixon,’" the former High Point police officer once said. "That kind of hurt. But then I had others say to me, 'We’ve got to be on all sides and whoever gets in, we need to be in with them. We don’t need to be on the outside.'"
When the campaign was over and the 37th president prepared to take office, Brown figured he would go back to North Carolina and resurrect his consulting and marketing business.
But Nixon had other ideas.
"He said if you want to get anything done, you’ve got to go to Washington," Brown once recalled. "He said if you want to get done all those notes you sent me, you’ve got to come to Washington with me."
And from his office in the White House complex — with four secretaries and three assistants — Brown went about fulfilling some of the needs he saw.
"It was four years and two months of incredible," he said.
***
At the age of 11, Malvin Gray Johnson made New Year’s calendars and sold them in the community, according to a 1958 biography written by his sister, Maggie Gilmer, a Bennett College graduate who gave Johnson his first drawing lesson.
"He drew paintings and put them in the annual fairs in Greensboro. ... To his surprise he won first prize on each of them every year," she wrote.
Born in 1896, he grew up on Forbis Street (which today is Church Street).
At the age of 16, he left for art school in New York.
After Johnson won a prestigious contest in the 1920s, Art Digest reproduced the painting on its cover — an incredible honor for any American painter.
Johnson later participated in a Depression-era program to help struggling artists.
The money enabled Johnson to go to rural Virginia to paint African-American subjects and landscapes.
After his death, part of his collection was eventually turned over to the Smithsonian American Art Museum and continues to circulate in art shows.
***
At one point during her career at the Metropolitan Opera, where she sang off and on from 1965 to 1991, Elvira Green was one of only three black women who were permanent members of the opera company.
Her standout role at the Met, and across the globe, has been Maria in the Gershwin opera "Porgy and Bess," a role she sung more than 800 times.
Green grew up in Greensboro, where she studied piano and was a soloist in the Dudley High School choir. Her grandparents were music teachers and her father, Walter Green, was a former concert pianist who still performed professionally when Green was young.
On Saturdays, they all gathered by the radio to hear the Metropolitan Opera.
People often reacted to Green in awe.
"It was a job," she once told an interviewer. "I worked my fingers to the bone so that the conductor wouldn’t look up and say, 'That girl doesn’t know her music.'"
